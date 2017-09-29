September 29, 2017
VLAD SAID, NYET:
Trump slow to implement Russia, Iran, North Korea sanctions law: senators (Patricia Zengerle, 9/29/17, Reuters)
Two months after signing it, President Donald Trump has not begun enforcing a law imposing new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea, Senators John McCain and Ben Cardin said in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.Also, with just two days to go, his administration has not provided information related to Russia's defense and intelligence sectors required under the measure by Sunday, they said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 29, 2017 6:15 PM