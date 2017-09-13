September 13, 2017
THERE'S NOTHING MORE AMUSING...:
Trump's Voter Fraud Commission Clashes Over New Hampshire Count (DARTUNORRO CLARK, 9/12/17, NBC)
At the commission's second public meeting, Kris Kobach, the panel's vice chairman and Kansas' secretary of state, defended a claim he made last week that it was "highly likely" that votes cast by nonresidents of the state influenced the result, a charge that New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner, a member of the commission, dismissed.
...than putative conservatives cheering on Beltway bureaucrats telling our secretaries of state that he knows more than they do.
