THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS POVERTY:

Bruce Meyer of the University of Chicago and AEI, and James Sullivan of Notre Dame last week released their report on consumption poverty in the United States for the year 2016. The takeaway from the report is positive: The rate of consumption poverty, which measures how much people consume, and therefore better captures the extent of deprivation and material poverty in the United States, continues to decline, falling to an all-time low of 3.0%. Improvement in the consumption poverty rate speaks to the effectiveness of various in-kind and tax benefits afforded to low-income Americans, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), and housing benefits, all of which help to shore up the material well-being of America's struggling families.