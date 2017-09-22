September 22, 2017
THERE IS NO SYRIA:
Syrians vote in Kurdish-led regions of north (Rodi Said, 9/22/17, Reuters)
Syrians voted on Friday in an election organized by the Kurdish-led authorities of northern Syria, the start of a three-phase process to set up new governing institutions that aim to shore up regional autonomy."Today comes as a historical day for us. The people are choosing their way of life, politics, economy," said Renas Ahmed, 25, among several dozen people casting their vote for the local community representatives being elected.
