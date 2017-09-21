THERE IS NO SPAIN:

Thousands of angry demonstrators burst onto the streets of Barcelona on Wednesday after Spanish police arrested 14 people in sweeping raids on Catalan government departments in a bid to halt the region's controversial referendum on independence.





Tensions flared between supporters of the referendum set for October 1 and police ordered to prevent the vote that has been suspended by Spain's highest court.





At raided offices across the city, protesters shouted "Fascists!" and "Out, forces of occupation!" as members of the Civil Guard military police moved in in riot gear.