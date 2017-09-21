September 21, 2017
THERE IS NO SPAIN:
Anger in Barcelona after Spanish police arrest Catalan minister and 12 officials in raids over referendum (Hannah Strange, in barcelona James Badcock, in madrid , 20 SEPTEMBER 2017 , The Telegraph)
Thousands of angry demonstrators burst onto the streets of Barcelona on Wednesday after Spanish police arrested 14 people in sweeping raids on Catalan government departments in a bid to halt the region's controversial referendum on independence.Tensions flared between supporters of the referendum set for October 1 and police ordered to prevent the vote that has been suspended by Spain's highest court.At raided offices across the city, protesters shouted "Fascists!" and "Out, forces of occupation!" as members of the Civil Guard military police moved in in riot gear.
