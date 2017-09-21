THERE IS NO AFGHANISTAN:

A leaked memo from an staff member in Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's office this week has set off a storm of criticism and accusations that the note lays bare systematic favoritism to Ghani's own Pashtun ethnic group.





The undated memo, about appointments in the Administrative Office of the President (AOP), appeared to show jobs being awarded with an eye to keeping control in the hands of Pashtuns while giving the appearance of diversity.





The leak has caused severe embarrassment to Ghani's fragile government, which has long faced criticism that it favors Pashtuns, traditionally the most powerful among a patchwork of different ethnic groups in Afghanistan, including Tajiks, Hazaras and Uzbeks.