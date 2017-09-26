THE TRIUMPH OF IDEOLOGY OVER REALITY:





The Federal Reserve needs to continue gradual rate hikes despite broad uncertainty about the path of inflation, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday in remarks that acknowledged the central bank's struggles to forecast one of its key policy objectives.





Uncertainty? What can be more certain than that technology and trade pressures are going to continue their nearly four decades of pressure on prices?











Posted by Orrin Judd at September 26, 2017 1:20 PM

Tweet @brothersjudd