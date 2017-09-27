THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

Why did the IRS begin auditing Donald Trump in 2002? Why that year in particular?





Donald Trump's finances were always complicated and fertile ground for the IRS, yet, it only began auditing him in 2002.





This is particularly striking because that places the agency's apparent sudden interest in Trump right after the time Felix Sater, an FBI informant, began working inside Trump Tower.





And an audit in 2002 would be looking at tax returns from 2001.





Again, that seems significant because it is in 2001 that we see Sater go active in Trump Tower.





Possibly even more significant, it is also in this period that Michael Cohen -- an attorney married into a Ukrainian family -- began to acquire an unusual number of units in Trump buildings, as did his relatives.