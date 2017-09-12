THE TIGHTENING BOOT:

Although the suggestion was ultimately rejected, a group of Trump's lawyers debated the dangers of keeping the president's son-in-law and senior adviser on the team as they felt the investigations into Russian collusion could harm the president and prevent Kushner from doing his job, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. [...]





The White House legal team in July debated the damage Kushner could potentially do to the administration after details emerged of a June 2016 meeting with a Russian-American lawyer he was invited to attend by Donald Trump Jr. and several other meetings with foreign officials which Kushner failed to disclose on the forms required for him to obtain security clearance.