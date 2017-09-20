September 20, 2017
THE SHORT JOURNEY FROM ALT-RIGHT TO ALT-ISLAM:
Neo-Nazi turned 'Islamic State' supporter goes on trial in Germany for bomb plans (Deutsche-Welle, 9/20/17)
Before swearing allegiance to the "Islamic State" terror group in videos, Sasha L. had been active in the neo-Nazi scene in Berlin, according to the indictment. On a YouTube channel authorities attribute to him, Sasha L. posted videos against Muslims, migrants and anti-fascist groups, Der Spiegel reported in February.
