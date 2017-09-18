THE RISING ANGLOSPHERE:

MacArthur's occupation staff in Tokyo at first numbered about 1,500 and grew to more than 3,000 by 1948. Most of his minions ranged politically from conservative to ultraconservative, and they established policies that continued, rather than dismantled, the zaibatsu (business conglomerates) that had long dominated the Japanese economy. Entrenched Japanese bureaucracies from the national level to the villages and towns continued largely undisturbed.





Reform nonetheless crept into Japan, for MacArthur's regime also enforced policies set by the Truman administration. The "Basic Directive" triggered war crimes trials in 1945-46, as well as replacement of the Meiji Charter Oath of 1868, under which Japan had been ruled by oligarchs on behalf of a semidivine emperor. A four-power Allied agreement (between the United States, the United Kingdom, the Soviet Union and China) called for a commission to formulate a new Japanese constitution by late February 1946. To evade meddlesome Stalinist input, MacArthur's headquarters pre-empted the commission with its own document, "Three Basic Points," presented as a Japanese initiative. The first of the points allowed the emperor to remain head of state, though his powers would henceforth derive from the new constitution, which itself would reflect the will of the people. The second point called for Japan's renunciation of the right to wage war or to maintain armed forces. The third point abolished the feudal system and reformed the peerage. Each point embodied mandates from Washington based on the Allies' August 1945 Potsdam Agreement.





The new constitution had to be ready in a week, in order to forestall any Soviet input. MacArthur's Government Section chief, Brig. Gen. Courtney Whitney, summoned his public administration specialists--some of them lawyers--and announced that they now comprised a constitutional assembly; they would secretly draft the new Japanese constitution, and his three deputies would ensure the document appeared to be of Japanese origin. The resulting 92 articles reflected America's New Deal policies, establishing social welfare and civil rights, even enfranchising women. When deliberations ended on February 10, Lt. Col. Charles Kades, head of the 25-member committee, said to one member, feisty 22-year-old Vienna-born linguist Beate Sirota, the only woman in the room, "My God, you have given Japanese women more rights than in the American Constitution!" She retorted, "That's not very difficult to do, because women are not in the American Constitution." Once Hirohito gave his "full approval" of the draft, MacArthur announced his concurrence, and on March 6 the Japanese government made public its new constitution.