THE RIGHT IS THE LEFT:

They were called The German Workers National Socialist Party. And the name was appropriate.





It is often argued that the Nazis were not socialists because they left industry and commerce - the means of production and distribution - in the hands of private companies. But this facade concealed the truth that the bosses of these companies were merely functionaries, managers who obeyed the orders of the actual owner which was the Nazi government.





The socialist policy of the Nazis was enforced three years into their rule when, in 1936 the government introduced controls over prices and wages. These controls inevitably lead to shortages, because they abolished the flexible system of supply and demand.





The response of a socialist government to shortages is rationing. This is made easier when the socialist government is also totalitarian and brooks no opposition.





Hitler's totalitarian socialist regime didn't stop at the regulation of wages and prices: it decided what goods should be produced, in what quantities and how these goods should be allocated and distributed. The thorough bureaucracy required to do this produces stagnation and economic chaos.