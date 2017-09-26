THE PLOT TO KEEP PUERTO RICO POOR:

.... is the conclusion of a new article by North Carolina State economics professor Thomas Grennes titled "Does the Jones Act Endanger American Seamen?" in the Fall 2017 issue of Cato's Regulation Magazine:

Requiring Americans to use American-built ships on domestic routes increases shipping costs in the short-run and reduces innovation and slows growth in the long-run. In addition, the Jones Act makes the American-flagged fleet older and less safe than it would otherwise be. Instead of producing a stronger merchant marine, the Jones Act has contributed to a smaller and older domestic shipping industry with more dangerous conditions for American seamen.