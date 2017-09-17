September 17, 2017
THE PAX ANGLICANA:
What Are the Trends in Armed Conflicts, and What Do They Mean for U.S. Defense Policy? (Thomas S. Szayna, Stephen Watts, Angela O'Mahony, Bryan Frederick, Jennifer Kavanagh, 9/16/17, Rand)
From a decades-long perspective, the incidence of armed conflict has decreased. Interstate war (that is, war between states) has become a rare event. Similarly, intrastate conflict (that is, civil wars and related political violence) had declined steadily for two decades before an uptick in conflict sparked by the wars in Syria and Ukraine in 2014. Many factors have contributed to the long-term decline in conflict and most of those factors remain in place.
The meaningful remaining conflicts just involve artificial polities devolving into constituent states with self-representation.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 17, 2017 8:20 AM