September 18, 2017
THE ONLY THREATS ARE INTERNAL:
Worried about Jewish pluralism in Israel? So are Israelis, poll shows : 65% of Israelis surveyed by liberal group by Hiddush want Reform and Conservative Judaism to have official standing equal to Orthodoxy (ANDREW TOBIN, September 18, 2017, JTA)
For non-Orthodox Diaspora Jews worried by the Israeli government's unfriendly policies toward them this year, a new poll has some good news.The 2017 annual survey by Hiddush, a nonprofit advocating religious pluralism in Israel, offers indications that the Israeli Jewish public is as supportive as ever of religious pluralism, if not more so. Few are happy with how the state handles religion, and a record number would like to disentangle Judaism and politics.
