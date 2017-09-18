THE ONLY THREATS ARE INTERNAL:





For non-Orthodox Diaspora Jews worried by the Israeli government's unfriendly policies toward them this year, a new poll has some good news.





The 2017 annual survey by Hiddush, a nonprofit advocating religious pluralism in Israel, offers indications that the Israeli Jewish public is as supportive as ever of religious pluralism, if not more so. Few are happy with how the state handles religion, and a record number would like to disentangle Judaism and politics.