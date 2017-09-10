THE ONLY ONE:

Let me be clear: This is not an endorsement. I have been, and still am, critical of Barack Obama's presidency. Michelle Obama would not be my candidate, and I do not agree with many of the positions I believe she would advance. But as an analyst, Michelle Obama is clearly the Democrats' best chance to reunite the party and win back the White House in 2020.





Michelle Obama is perceived as a strong, well-qualified leader with immense national popularity. Broadly, the polls show she is respected by the American people and by the near-entirety of the Democratic Party.





Although Michelle Obama has stated that she is not interested in a presidential bid, her appeal and support for her husband remain robust.





According to the January 2017 USA Today/Gallup poll, Michelle Obama left the White House with a 68 percent favorability rating, compared with 58 percent for President Obama and 61 percent for Vice President Biden.





While it is common for first ladies to be more favored than their husbands, Michelle Obama's favorability is substantially higher than Hillary Clinton's rating of 56 percent from 2000 when she and President Clinton left the White House.





Further, in plain terms, Michelle Obama would be a far superior candidate to Hillary Clinton. I opposed Hillary Clinton because she faced ethical issues that could very well have initiated a constitutional crisis had she been elected. Michelle Obama does not face such controversy.