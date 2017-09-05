September 5, 2017
THE MOST ANTI-BUSINESS PRESIDENT SINCE JEFFERSON:
Trump again shows he's not pro-business like he says (Paul R. La Monica, September 5, 2017, CNN Money)
President Donald Trump claims to be a business-friendly president. But how can that be true when the five largest tech companies in America all vehemently oppose his stance on immigration?The heads of Apple (AAPL, Tech30), Google owner Alphabet (GOOGL, Tech30), Microsoft (MSFT, Tech30), Facebook (FB, Tech30) and Amazon (AMZN, Tech30) were among the more than 400 business leaders that asked Trump to keep the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.DACA allowed immigrants who came to the U.S. as kids, a group commonly referred to as Dreamers, to avoid deportation. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday that DACA was being rescinded.
U.S. lawmakers, business urge Trump not to scrap South Korea trade pact (Reuters, 9/05/17)
Race trumps trade.U.S. lawmakers and America's biggest business lobby urged President Donald Trump on Tuesday not to scrap a free trade agreement with longstanding ally South Korea, especially at a time of heightened tensions over North Korea's nuclear missile tests.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 5, 2017 6:18 PM