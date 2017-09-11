September 11, 2017
THE GIVING TREE STRIKES BACK*:
Fears mount in Florida Keys over damage, possible deaths from Hurricane Irma (DAVID OVALLE AND DAVID GOODHUE, SEPTEMBER 10, 2017, Miami Herald)
There was plenty of damage in Key West: Surge swamped streets to hip level near Mallory Square, wrecked boats near Galleon Marina and toppled ficus trees onto cars. The huge trees also smashed parts of two houses on Williams Street -- one, neighbors said, belonging to the late, great children's book author Shel Silverstein.
*(credit to Foos)
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 11, 2017 6:33 AM