September 22, 2017
THE GESTATION PERIOD OF THE AGE OF INFORMATION IS ALMOST OVER:
The Cyber Age Has Hardly Begun (Mark P. Mills, 9/17/17, The Wall Street Journal)
[T]he information sector accounts for less than 10% of gross domestic product, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Everyone from infants to seniors is told to learn how to code, but there aren't that many tech jobs. Bureau of Labor Statistics data show the entire information sector accounts for under 5% of employment, with a flat trend line. The productivity and jobs benefits software could produce for the rest of the economy have yet to arrive.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 22, 2017 8:16 AM