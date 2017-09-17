September 17, 2017
THE FIRST PRESIDENT TO BE INTERVIEWED BY THE SECRET SERVICE...:
Trump shares GIF of himself striking Hillary Clinton in the back with a golf ball (Amy B Wang, September 17, 2017, Washington Post)
Trump's love of Twitter and his propensity to post controversial tweets -- often very late at night or first thing in the morning -- is well known. The golf-swing repost, however, was part of an unusual retweet spree in which Trump shared at least half a dozen tweets from other accounts that showed him in a favorable light. Three were from an account called "Trumpism 5.0," which included a train wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.
...for making, rather than receiving, threats. He'll never get over losing to her by three million votes.
