THE FIRST PRESIDENT TO BE INTERVIEWED BY THE SECRET SERVICE...:





Trump's love of Twitter and his propensity to post controversial tweets -- often very late at night or first thing in the morning -- is well known. The golf-swing repost, however, was part of an unusual retweet spree in which Trump shared at least half a dozen tweets from other accounts that showed him in a favorable light. Three were from an account called "Trumpism 5.0," which included a train wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.