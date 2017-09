THE BROTHERSJUDD FOOTBALL POOL IS BACK:

I'm running a 2017 football picks pool, Brothers Judd, on CBSSports.com and want you to be a part of the action. Join my pool!





Join today so our group is ready for the upcoming season!





http://brothersjudd.football.cbssports.com/e?ttag=FFBC17__invite_new_email





Pick games, win books.



Posted by Orrin Judd at September 7, 2017 5:51 PM

Tweet @brothersjudd