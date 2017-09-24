THANKS, UR:

Russia's central bank agreed to bail out B&N Bank, one of the top five closely held lenders, as the second major rescue in less than a month stokes concerns of a wider crisis.





The Bank of Russia will provide B&N with funds to bolster its liquidity after the lender asked for the help, the regulator said in a statement Wednesday. Last month it took over Bank Otkritie FC following a run on deposits.





The move highlights the complications accompanying the Bank of Russia's efforts to clean up the financial sector after the dual economic shocks of a collapse in oil prices and international sanctions in 2014.