September 11, 2017
THANKS, UR!:
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief says Iran playing by the rules (Reuters, 9/11/17)
Yukiya Amano, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said Iran had not broken any promises and was not receiving special treatment."The nuclear-related commitments undertaken by Iran under the (deal) are being implemented," he said in the text of a speech to a quarterly meeting of the IAEA's 35-member Board of Governors.
