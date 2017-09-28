September 28, 2017
THANKS, MAVERICK:
McCain introduces bill to kill Puerto Rico shipping restrictions (Timothy Gardner, 9/28/17, Reuters)
Republican senators John McCain and Mike Lee introduced a bill on Thursday to permanently waive shipping restrictions on Puerto Rico, saying a temporary waiver from the Trump administration is "insufficient" to help the island rebuild from Hurricane Maria.
Although it's not clear why Hawaiians and others should suffer...
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 28, 2017 5:15 PM