September 28, 2017
THANKS, HERITAGE:
As 2018 Obamacare deadline nears, U.S. states believe every county covered (Caroline Humer, 9/28/17, Reuters)
[I]nsurance commissioners in Republican-leaning states such as Tennessee, Missouri, and Virginia spent months negotiating with insurers to see who might pull out of their markets and either convince them to stay, or find a replacement.By Tuesday, it appeared they had succeeded in keeping every county covered in all states.
