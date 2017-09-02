TAX WHAT YOU DON'T WANT...:

Abandon the go-it-alone strategy that doomed the effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. To get the big reform the American economy needs, Republicans and Democrats should work together. Maybe lower the corporate tax rate all the way to 15 percent but pay for it by raising investment taxes. And perhaps help workers out by cutting payroll taxes, paid for by a new value-added tax or even a carbon tax.





These are big ideas and politically difficult lifts. But at least the effort, if successful, is more likely to be worth it.