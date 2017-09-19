September 19, 2017





Cohen, who came out of nowhere to occupy a prominent spot in Trump's orbit, has his own unique links to Russia and Ukraine. In fact, he might be one of the missing links that ties the president to shady figures and shady money from the former Soviet Union (familiarly known as FSU).





After months of speculation, he's finally meeting, informally, with the Senate Intelligence Committee, i.e. not under oath, and in closed session. It's not clear how in-depth the conversation will be, or what we will learn about it.





But the following story should help. It lays bare, in documented detail, Cohen's dealings, his ties to the FSU, and how he could trigger a world of trouble for the president if he ever decided to reveal what he knows about Trump's business empire.