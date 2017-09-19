September 19, 2017
SPOTLIGHT ON MICHAEL COHEN -- TRUMP'S MYSTERIOUS LAWYER WITH DEEP UKRAINE TIES (Russ Baker, 9/19/17, Who What Why)
Cohen, who came out of nowhere to occupy a prominent spot in Trump's orbit, has his own unique links to Russia and Ukraine. In fact, he might be one of the missing links that ties the president to shady figures and shady money from the former Soviet Union (familiarly known as FSU).After months of speculation, he's finally meeting, informally, with the Senate Intelligence Committee, i.e. not under oath, and in closed session. It's not clear how in-depth the conversation will be, or what we will learn about it.But the following story should help. It lays bare, in documented detail, Cohen's dealings, his ties to the FSU, and how he could trigger a world of trouble for the president if he ever decided to reveal what he knows about Trump's business empire.
Among the points illustrated below:-- Michael Cohen and Felix Sater, two key figures in Trump's businesses in recent years, both have backgrounds tied to the FSU-- Both men knew each other; both began entering Trump's orbit around the same time with money that may have come from FSU sources -- and in a period when Trump came to increasingly depend on such monies-- Putin appears to have launched a full-court press on the United States in this time frame through surrogates, and eventually took an interest in Trump as someone who could help advance Russian interests-- Both Cohen and Sater showed up recently as intermediaries to Trump on behalf of pro-Putin policy initiatives-- While Trump has a history of sticking with supporters, even controversial ones, his loyalty does not extend to Cohen, Sater, Manafort (who managed his campaign for a time) and Flynn, who briefly served as National Security Advisor. What do they all have in common? Ties to Russia. Ties that are part of the public record.
