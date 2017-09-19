September 19, 2017
REALITY IS A TOUGH TASKMASTER:
Trump Administration Rejects Study Showing Positive Impact of Refugees (JULIE HIRSCHFELD DAVIS and SOMINI SENGUPTA, SEPTEMBER 18, 2017, NY Times)
Trump administration officials, under pressure from the White House to provide a rationale for reducing the number of refugees allowed into the United States next year, rejected a study by the Department of Health and Human Services that found that refugees brought in $63 billion more in government revenues over the past decade than they cost.The draft report, which was obtained by The New York Times, contradicts a central argument made by advocates of deep cuts in refugee totals as President Trump faces an Oct. 1 deadline to decide on an allowable number.
