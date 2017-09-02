September 2, 2017
PITY THE POOR TRUMPBOTS...:
DOJ Filing Says No Evidence that President Obama Wiretapped Trump Tower (Matthew Kahn, September 2, 2017, Lawfare)
In a Motion for Summary Judgement on a lawsuit related to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by American Oversight earlier this year, the Justice Department said Friday that "Both FBI and NSD confirm that they have no records related to wiretaps as described by the March 4, 2017 [Donald] tweets."
..they're like Charlie Brown and reality keeps whipping the football away from them...
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 2, 2017 4:25 PM