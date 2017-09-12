September 12, 2017
OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES VS DONALD:
House Passes Amendment to Block Funding of Sessions Civil Asset Forfeiture Program (Charles Fain Lehman, September 12, 2017, Free Beacon)
The House of Representatives passed an amendment Tuesday which blocks funding of a controversial program reimplemented by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.The amendment, co-sponsored by Reps. Jamie Raskin (D., Md.), Jim Sensenbrenner (R., Wisc.), and John Conyers (D., Mich.), affects the federal government's involvement in the controversial practice known as civil asset forfeiture. Attached to a larger appropriations bill, the amendment passed on a voice vote.
