ORANGE IS THE NEW ORANGE:

The information Facebook shared with Mr. Mueller included copies of the ads and details about the accounts that bought them and the targeting criteria they used, the people familiar with the matter said. Facebook policy dictates that it would only turn over "the stored contents of any account," including messages and location information, in response to a search warrant, some of them said.

CNN confirmed on Saturday that Mueller had indeed obtained the information with the help of a warrant.





Legal experts said that the news could signal a potentially explosive new phase in Mueller's investigation. In a tweetstorm, Yale Law School associate dean Asha Rangappa said that to obtain the warrant, Mueller would have had to believe that a crime was committed - it is illegal for foreign people or entities to make contributions connected to American elections - and that the offense would need to be connected to "specific accounts" on Facebook.





Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti also focused on the warrant in a series of tweets, arguing that its presence meant that Mueller was "close to charging specific foreign people with a crime," and that if Trump associates were part of the planning behind it, they could face serious charges as well.