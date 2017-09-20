ONLY THE LEFT/RIGHT ARE SHORT:

He noted that since Forbes created its first list of the 400 richest Americans in 1982 -- Buffett was worth just $250 million then -- some 1,500 different people have been included.





All with one thing in common.





"You don't see any short sellers," he said, referring to people who bet stock prices will fall.





"It has been 241 years since Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence," he said. "Being short America has been a loser's game. I predict to you it will continue to be a loser's game."