NOW SUBTRACT "MANUFACTURING":

Jack Ma knows artificial intelligence will change the world.





The Alibaba founder and chairman doesn't think we should be scared. But he does think we should be prepared for major disruptions to the job market.





"In the last 200 years, manufacturing [has brought] jobs. But today -- because of the artificial intelligence, because of the robots -- manufacturing is no longer the main engine of creating jobs," Ma said Wednesday in a speech at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York City.





Moving forward, Ma said he believes the service industry will be the largest engine of job creation.