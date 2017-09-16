September 16, 2017

NOW IF ONLY HE COULD REHIRE COMEY...:

Trump reportedly flip-flops on Paris climate deal decision (Bill Sanderson September 16, 2017, NY Post)

In a surprising about-face, the Trump administration has decided against pulling out of the Paris climate accord, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal attributed to a European Union official.

This presidency barely exists, happily.
