September 16, 2017
NOW IF ONLY HE COULD REHIRE COMEY...:
Trump reportedly flip-flops on Paris climate deal decision (Bill Sanderson September 16, 2017, NY Post)
This presidency barely exists, happily.In a surprising about-face, the Trump administration has decided against pulling out of the Paris climate accord, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal attributed to a European Union official.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 16, 2017 7:05 PM
