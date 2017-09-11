NOTHING NATIONHOOD WOULDN'T SOLVE:

The bank called on the Palestinians to strengthen its central government and pass a series of fiscal reforms including improved tax collection, increased investment in public infrastructure and vocational training, and an overhaul of business regulation.





It also said Israel should streamline procedures at border crossings, remove restrictions on Palestinians entering Area C of the West Bank, which is controlled by Israel under the 1993 Oslo Accords, and lift the blockade on Gaza.





These measures from both sides could increase the West Bank's economy by 36% and Gaza's by 40% by 2025, the report predicted.





Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza for 10 years...