



Apple CEO Tim Cook said on Wednesday that immigration is the "biggest issue of our time," and that his company is pushing extremely hard on immigration reform.





In particular, Cook defended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which provides temporary protection and work authorization for young immigrants, brought to the U.S. as children, who are living in the country illegally.





Earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security said it would phase out the program. President Donald Trump has said that there would be no action over the next six months, but that it was Congress' job to legalize the program.





"This is unacceptable," Cook said in an interview at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum. "This is not who we are as a country. I am personally shocked that there's even a discussion on this. It's not a political thing, at least I don't see it that way at all. It's about basic human decency and respect."





Cook has said that Apple will work with Congress on behalf of its employees that benefit from the DACA program -- people that many refer to as "dreamers."





"I wish everyone in America loved America this much," Cook said of the Dreamers that work at Apple.





"If I were a world leader, my goal would be to monopolize the world's talent," Cook added. "Smart people create jobs. ... I'd have a very aggressive plan, not to just let a few people in, but I'd be recruiting."