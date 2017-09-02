NOT VERY CHRISTIAN, MR. PENCE:

A draft letter from President Donald Trump justifying the firing of FBI Director James Comey and now reported to be in the hands of Special Counsel Robert Mueller was substantially watered down before Trump dismissed Comey in May, according to people familiar with the events.





The decision to fire Comey was made by the president the weekend before the firing as he huddled at his country club in Bedminster, N.J., with his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and top policy adviser Stephen Miller, the people said.





"It was talked and talked about," said one Trump adviser who asked not to be named. [...]





Then, the White House began frantically searching for how to explain the firing. McGahn had told Trump that the firing would be "less of a big deal" if it was handled properly and delayed, one person said, describing the conversations.





"It turned out to be what everyone was afraid of," one adviser said. "A pivotal point for his presidency, and not a good one."