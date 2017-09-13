NOT MUCH OF AN ENEMY, BUT THE BEST WE HAD:

In a gruesome video released November 2014, showing the beheading of American aid worker Peter Kassig along with 16 Syrian soldiers, the masked militant known as "Jihadi John" says to the camera, "Here we are, burning the first American crusader in Dabiq, eagerly waiting for the remainder of your armies to arrive."

That invocation of Dabiq was significant: In ISIS's apocalyptic propaganda, the otherwise unremarkable Syrian town of Dabiq was to be the site of a showdown with "Rome," the Christian invaders of the Middle East, which was to immediately precede the conquest of Constantinople, and then the Day of Judgment. ISIS named its English-language magazine after the city, which it captured in the summer of 2014, and heavily fortified the town, despite it having little strategic value. But in October 2016, ISIS lost Dabiq after a short battle with Turkish-backed rebels. The Day of Judgment hasn't happened yet.