NO WAY 70% ARE DISLOYAL TO THE CONSTITUTION:

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke faced a storm of criticism Tuesday after he said nearly one-third of employees at his department are not loyal to him and President Donald Trump. [...]





Joel Clement, a climate scientist who filed a whistleblower complaint after he and 50 other senior employees at Interior were reassigned, said civil servants are loyal to the U.S. flag.





They "also know a demagogue when they see one," he said, referring to Zinke. The number of Interior employees who disagree with Zinke and Trump "is much higher than 30 percent," Clement said.





The government's former ethics chief, Walter Shaub, also slammed Zinke, writing on Twitter that "Zinke's remark is the opposite of patriotism. Feds are loyal to America, not junior cabinet secretaries and politicians."