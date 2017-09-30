NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Tensions over the Trump administration's handling of the recovery effort on hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico boiled over Friday as San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz said, "People are dying here," and called on President Trump to put someone in charge of the relief effort who "is up to the task of saving lives."





Cruz's comments came after Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke told reporters at the White House Thursday that the administration's response so far "is a good-news story in terms of our ability to reach people." She also said the death toll had been low for a storm the size of Hurricane Maria.





"She said that?" asked an incredulous Cruz during an interview with CNN.





"Maybe from where she's standing it's a good news story. When you're drinking from a creek, it's not a good news story. When you don't have food for a baby, it's not a good news story. ... I'm sorry but that really upsets me and frustrates me," said Cruz.





"Dammit, this is not a good-news story. This is a 'people are dying' story. This is a life or death story," she added.