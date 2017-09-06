NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

#FakeNews has become Trump's tagline. He uses it to deflect questions from reporters and to discredit stories that portray him in a negative light. Although he claims that he coined the phrase, neither the term nor the idea it represents is new. In fact, the charge of "fake news" has roots in the dark world of American anti-Semitism and in the cries of Lügenpresse ("lying press") that once echoed in Nazi rallies. Understanding those roots reveals not only the pattern of conspiracy at the heart of Trump's rhetoric, but also tells us why many white nationalists find the concept of "fake news" so appealing.





"Fake news" is a classic trope from the anti-Semitic, fabricated book "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion." First published in its complete form in Russia in 1905, the "Protocols" are the brainchild of czarist nationalists who wanted to spur violence and pogroms against Russian Jews. The "Protocols" purport to be the minutes of a meeting in which Jewish elders detailed their plan to conquer the world.









Over the past century, the book has become the bible of the international anti-Semitic movement. Adolf Hitler learned about the book in the 1920s and promptly worked it into his political speeches. Dozens of editions appeared around the globe between 1920 and 1933. In Germany, the Nazi Party incorporated many of its main ideas into the laws enacted by the Third Reich.





The propagandists behind the "Protocols" attributed extraordinary power to the media. A section titled "Control of the Press" "reveals" that Jews seek to control every aspect of the media to protect their new, worldwide government from attack or criticism. Through false stories and skewed analysis, the Jewish-controlled media would lead the masses to see the world not as it was, but as Jews wished it to be seen: "Our subjects will be convinced [of] the existence of full freedom of speech and so [will] give our agents an occasion to affirm that all organs which oppose us are empty babblers."





Fake news, then, begins as Jewish infiltration of the legitimate media and transforms into complete domination: "Not a single announcement will reach the public without our control."