NO ONE FLIES AEROFLOT:





The Department of Homeland Security told officials in 21 other states on Friday that Russian hackers had tried to breach their election systemsbefore the November 2016 presidential election, but failed to change any votes.





Has any project ever been more likely to fail than a collusion between Donald and the Russians?



Posted by Orrin Judd at September 23, 2017 10:37 AM

