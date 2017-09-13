September 13, 2017
NO ONE COMES OUT OF THIS WORSE THAN THE CONGRESSMAN:
Republican attempt to deflect Trump-Russia probes could backfire: sources (Mark Hosenball, 9/12/17, Reuters)
Republican lawmaker Devin Nunes' investigation into whether Obama administration officials used classified intelligence reports to discredit Donald Trump's 2016 campaign team could backfire on the congressman - and the president, sources familiar with the reports said.The reports contain no evidence that any aides to former Democratic President Barack Obama acted improperly, the sources said, but they do indicate some Trump associates may have violated an obscure 1799 law, the Logan Act, which prohibits unauthorized U.S. citizens from negotiating with a foreign government that has a dispute with the United States.
All the Trumpies are just living down to their sordid reputations; Mr. Nunes ruined what had been a good one.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 13, 2017 7:35 AM