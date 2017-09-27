SINCE MOVING INTO the White House months ago, Jared Kushner--senior advisor and son-in-law to the President, savior of the Middle East, and possible person of interest in a federal investigation--has amassed a rather extensive project portfolio. The issues under Kushner's purview include negotiating peace between Israel and Palestine, fixing the opioid crisis, updating technology across the entire federal government, and spearheading criminal justice reform, to name just a few. It seems like a nearly impossible set of challenges for anyone to tackle, and even more so for Kushner. Because in addition to not having any previous government experience, the former real estate exec has demonstrated repeated difficulty filling out simple, routine forms correctly. This includes his own voter registration form.





According to the records held by the New York State Board of Elections, Jared Corey Kushner is a woman.