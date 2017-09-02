LIFE DURING WARTIME:

In Gaza, entire families sit in the darkness of their living rooms, with candles generating the only light. Dozens of families have lost loved ones in house fires.





Propane is scarce, and small generators are unsafe and hard to come by. They are usually smuggled through tunnels and poorly made. One of my college professors lost three children (a 14-year-old and eight-year-old twins) after their generator exploded.





Gaza residents face so much hardship and pain, just to secure one of life's basic necessities.





When the electricity goes out, the silence is deafening. Everything grinds to a halt: refrigerators, televisions, hospital equipment, water pumps and fans. Modern life stops. The quiet allows us to imagine what the world was like before we were immersed in the noise of car horns and the hum and buzz of modern machines. Later, the quiet is replaced by a storm of sound as generators whir and screech back to life.





I will never forget the afternoon when I asked my father how long he thought the blockade would last.





"A few months, my son. A few months. It won't take long," he answered.





A few weeks ago, more than a decade since the Israeli blockade of Gaza was implemented, I spoke with my father again and reminded him of what he said that day. I could practically feel his sorrow and grief through the phone.





"I don't know how many 10 years there are in one's life," he answered, crushed by the naivete of his statement all those years ago.