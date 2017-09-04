KEEP IT UP, DONALD:

The average American household now spends more than $2,900 a year, a record high, on entertainment, according to data released Tuesday by the Labor Department. That's a good sign the middle class is feeling better about how much money is in their piggy banks.





At the same time, the number of Americans on food stamps is dropping rapidly, according to the latest report from on the U.S. Department of Agriculture, an indication the poor are finally seeing some benefits of the recovery too.





Food stamp usage spiked after the Great Recession when many Americans couldn't find jobs and struggled to eat. Nearly 48 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, in 2013, an all-time high. Since then, businesses have gone on a hiring spree. As more people get jobs, they are dropping out of SNAP, which is exactly what is supposed to happen.