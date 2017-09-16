JUST RED MEAT FOR THE RUBES:

Netanyahu and Lieberman's position is at odds with most Israeli experts in Military Intelligence and in the IDF's Planning Directorate, the Mossad, Foreign Ministry and the Atomic Energy Committee.





Despite Netanyahu's wish that Trump announces that Iran isn't complying with the nuclear deal, all Israeli intelligence bodies dealing with the Iranian issue are united in the opinion that in the two years and two months that have passed since the agreement was signed in Vienna, Iran hasn't been caught violating a single clause. Also, the Israeli intelligence community has no evidence that the Iranians have resumed their nuclear project and gone back on their commitments.



