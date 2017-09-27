IT'S NOT WELFARE WHEN WHITE PEOPLE GET IT:

(Zaid Jilani, September 27 2017, The Intercept)

At a rally in Indiana, Trump touted Kip Tom, a Leesburg resident, as a potential victim of this estate tax. "With us today is Kip Tom, a family farmer," the president said. [...]





Chuck Collins of the Institute of Policy Studies, using a database of agribusiness farm subsidies, notes that Tom Farms, which claims to have 17,000 acres in production around the world, is Indiana's ninth largest recipient of farm subsidies. Between 2004 and 2014, Tom and his various companies received around $3.3 million in farm subsidies.