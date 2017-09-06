IT'S A DEFLATIONARY EPOCH:

Food prices in America were down for the longest period in about 60 years.





Wait, what?





It's not something that shoppers seemed to have noticed much.





"Are you serious? Really?" says Michelle German, holding a bag of groceries and wine at a Harris Teeter store in Washington, D.C. "I just spent about $40 dollars on four items and I'm like, wait, how did I spend that much money?"





But a number of foods -- most notably, beef, eggs and dairy -- saw some serious price drops over the course of 2016 and into 2017. For 19 months straight, the U.S. government reported declines in the food consumer price index, which compares supermarket prices with what they were a year earlier.