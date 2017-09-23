September 23, 2017
IT'S A CONSERVATIVE EPOCH:
National Party leads with 46 percent of vote in New Zealand election (Reuters, 9/23/17)
New Zealand's ruling National Party took 46 percent of votes in a hotly contested election but will still need New Zealand First to form a government, the Electoral Commission said early on Sunday.The center-left opposition Labour Party had received 35.8 percent of the vote and its ally the Green Party 5.8 percent.
The inability or refusal of parties of the left to go to school on Bill Clinton and Tony Blair has not served them, nor Anglospheric voters, well.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 23, 2017 10:22 AM